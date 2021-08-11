Clinton Countian excels at Champaign Co. Fair

Nikita White from Clinton County with her doe, “Diamond In The Rough”, at the Champaign County Fair won 1st place 24-36 month Production Doe, Grand Champion Senior Production Doe, and Grand Champion Overall Production Doe. From left are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County FCS Queen; Jim Wilson, Judge; Nikita White, showman and owner of the doe; and Cory Kidd, fellow showman and friend.
