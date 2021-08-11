Posted on by

Clinton Countian excels at Champaign Co. Fair


Nikita White from Clinton County with her doe, “Diamond In The Rough”, at the Champaign County Fair won 1st place 24-36 month Production Doe, Grand Champion Senior Production Doe, and Grand Champion Overall Production Doe. From left are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County FCS Queen; Jim Wilson, Judge; Nikita White, showman and owner of the doe; and Cory Kidd, fellow showman and friend.

Submitted photo

