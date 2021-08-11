Local Briefs: Community Action, Metro Housing set next meetings

Metro Housing sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 in the Board Room of 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please contact Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext 3, by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

CAP meeting is slated

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 25 in-person at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public.