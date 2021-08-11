Clinton Co. Municipal Court: Locals get jail terms, heavy fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between August 2 and August 6:

• Emily Schalk, 31, of Blanchester, misuse of credit card, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $850, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Christopher Knapp, 21, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Knapp must have no contact with the victim and must pay $1,372.38 in restitution.

• Jesse Huff, 37, of Sabina, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Huff must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation.

• Anders Grender, 59, of Cincinnati, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Grender must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two days in non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Maggie Shattuck, 54, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Shattuck must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Jerry Stenersen, 46, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Stenersen must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Melissa Perry, 40, disorderly conduct, sentenced to five days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Emily Scarberry, 40, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Eric Ford, 21, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• April Brummett, 40, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Brummett.

• Shigaye Pendergrass, 50, of Bethel. Sentencing stayed to allow Pendergrass to complete diversion and write letter of apology.

