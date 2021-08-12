Throwback Thursday: BBQ at the CCHC

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 11-12, 1921:

Nationally

‘$500,000 Of Liquor Will Be Destroyed’

“CHICAGO (AP) — Liquor valued by the police at $500,000, ranging from moonshine to the rarest champagne, soon will be dumped into the Chicago River. Permission to destroy the liquor seized in raids was granted today by Federal Judge Landis.”

‘Planes In Tangle; Two Men Are Dead’

“MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two airplanes becoming entangled hundreds of feet in the air while Ray Cock, a stunt flyer, was attempting to transfer from one to the other, crashed to earth here last night, killing Cock and W.W. Johnson, one of the pilots, and seriously injuring Ray McWhorters, the second pilot.”

Locally

• The members of the board of visitors of Clinton County made their usual inspection tour of the county this week, visiting Clarksville, Blanchester, Martinsville, New Vienna and Sabina. “The party took dinner at Blanchester” including John Peelle, John Georges, Roy Hale, Mrs. D.F. McCoy and Mrs. R.L. Harris with guests Judge Joseph Brant, Mrs. Lula Huff and Mrs. R.T. Ballard.

• The Blanchester Fair is set for August 23-26; it would to feature “Harness and running races, agricultural exhibits, stock show, horseshoe pitching contest, ball games and other attractions daily.”

• “The paved alley, bisecting the square at its corners by the old courthouse site, the Friends church, the old Brindle home and Brown’s drug store — the alley that runs east and west between the Syndicate and Egan’s drug store through to Mulberry Street — is about ready for use, after being concreted last week.”

• “Miss Cleo Huffman entertained a number of young people at her home on the evening of Aug. 10 playing games, with lunch served on the lawn. Locals present were Misses Opa Young and Mildred Tolle of Reesville; Florence Taylor, Carl Taylor and Harry Baker of Melvin; and Cleo Jones, Edgar Jones, Frank Crisenberry and Robert Anson of Wilmington.

• At the Lamax Theatre in Wilmington was “A stupendous 10-reel production presenting the greatest actor of the American stage in his most popular and celebrated stage success”: Otis Skinner in “Kismet.”

