Register soon to drop off your ‘retired’ electronics items at CCF recycling event

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation will host an electronics recycling event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Job and Family Services Building, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington.

Those interested in recycling their “retired” electronic devices should register for an appointment time to drop off these used items. Registration is limited, so community members are encouraged to set an appointment as soon as possible.

Clinton County residents will register at www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org or at the Foundation’s Facebook page, which has a registration link.

“The Clinton County Foundation has partnered with the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District,” said Jan Blohm, Foundation Executive Director. “We will have an Ohio-certified recycling company so that residents can be assured that these used electronics will be handled with the appropriate care for the environment.”

The recycling is free to all registrants, but Clinton County residents must register and declare what they are bringing to recycle. It is the only restriction and is mandatory for Clinton County residents.

“Registration is required to recycle,” said Blohm. “The recycling company will not accept items with Freon. The full list of what is acceptable and not acceptable is located on the Foundation’s website.

“Go to the website to ensure you are recycling an acceptable item. This will helps the recycling company, TDR, to bring enough trailers.”

She continued, “We know that residents have been cleaning out closets and storage rooms during the shutdown and stay at home time. The event on Saturday, September 18 will keep electronic items out of the landfill and instead, safely recycled. And that’s good for all of us.”

Listed are items that can be, and can't be, accepted at the recycling event.