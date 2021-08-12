Former substitute teacher gets 6 months in jail, fined

WILMINGTON — A former substitute teacher was sentenced to jail time for inappropriately touching students.

Gary Weber, 58, of Clarksville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail in Clinton County Municipal Court on July 26 after pleading guilty to assault.

(Editor’s Note: The charge for which Mr. Weber pled guilty was incorrect in municipal court paperwork when it was picked up by the News Journal and published. The correct charge is assault, according to Judge Mike Daugherty.)

According to Wilmington Police Det. Bob Wilson, in November they received a complaint of Weber, a substitute teacher at Wilmington Middle School, inappropriately touching female students. Weber had reportedly inappropriately “brushed up” against the student and put his fingers through the student’s hair.

Along with the jail time, Weber must have no contact with the victim or any Wilmington City Schools student. He must also surrender his license to teach in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Education is ordered to not permit Weber any temporary or permanent license to teach in the state. He must also pay a $500 fine along with $135 in court costs.

A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

When reached for comment, Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said, “It takes courage to speak out and report when something is wrong. I am grateful for the brave individuals that did the right thing in making a report to school officials. Our school administration was able to quickly intervene by immediately removing him from our schools.”

The superintendent added, “Our Wilmington City Schools hires our daily substitute teachers through the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center [SOESC] who were also notified of the investigation. I thank the SOESC for their support and follow through in ensuring the safety of all of their partner schools. I appreciate the diligence of our Wilmington Police Department in their swift attention in their investigation. In these circumstances, we make sure to also report the status and outcome of the investigation to the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct.”

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 26, 2021 and July 29, 2021:

• Charles Rhinesmith, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from July 28, 2021 to July 28, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. The license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 24, 2022. Rhinesmith is to seek treatment while in jail. An additional O.V.I. charge along with charges of “physical control”, two counts of O.V.I.-suspended, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Paul Jernigan II, 24, of Wilmington, hit-skip, sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from July 28, 2021 to July 28, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Jernigan must have no contact with the victim or any member of their immediate family. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Marvin Chuta, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-high test, no operator’s license, left of center, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,455, assessed $135 court costs. operator’s license suspended from July 28, 2021 to July 28, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Chuta may not apply for driving privileges due to them not having a license.

• Aaron Cody Jr., 35, of Jamestown, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from July 27, 2021 to July 27, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Cody must take part in reporting probation, a residential three-day driver intervention program, operator’s license destroyed, driving privileges granted effective August 21. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Jennifer Chestnut, 41, of Blanchester, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Chestnut must have no contact with the victim and must do supervised probation. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge along with a stop sign violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

