Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 3. Critical: Pizza sauce on prep table is 49°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or colder). Time-holding procedures are not being followed. Stickers for cooked pizzas don’t have military times. At last inspection when I called general manager Ron, he said that Little Caesar’s had updated those procedures. New procedures were to be submitted to our office and also posted in facility. No procedures have been submitted to Health Department and no new procedures posted in the facility. Timers on pre-made pizzas holding at room temperature are not working on one cart; other cart timers have numbers working, however no employee knows what they mean or how to use timers. Pizzas and bread in hot-holding units — asked employee to scan to show me time, and 4 items scanned that they had been in warmer too long. Would like for either GM Ron or Carrie to call Health Department in morning to discuss the holding issues. Also in walk-in cooler several trays of pizza dough are not dated. Chicken prepped in cooler prepped July 27, expires Aug. 4 — that is 9 days. Must be used or discarded within 7 days (must include day prepped).

No verification available that any employee is manager certified in food safety. Floor in dough room is dirty and there were gnats.

One violation was corrected. Thank you.

Follow-up: Aug. 10.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna. July 27. Critical: Pepperoni pizza in warmer was 126°F. Must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help prevent bacterial growth. The ice tube on the soda machine had black residue and pink residue on inside. Pizza cutters stored behind spigots of 3-compartment sink. In the reach-in refrigerator, these items were not dated: gravy, cheese, pizza sauce and lasagna.

No one at this facility is manager certified in food safety. Dirty fan in kitchen blowing toward pizza oven. No employees were wearing hair restraint. Ice build-up on floor of walk-in freezer. Wall behind pizza oven dirty/covered with dust/dirt. Slushie machine dispenser handles have mildew on them. There is trash on floor of walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 24.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 28. Critical: Raw salmon stored above cheesesticks and cooked chicken. Person In Charge relocated and corrected. Crab 54°F, shrimp 54°F (hibachi grill), cottage cheese 45°F (cold buffet). PIC added ice and will monitor. Corrected.

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Bulk containers of ingredients (flour, sugar, corn starch, etc.) missing common name label. Food handler not wearing hair restraint. Corrected. Handle of scoop found in ice bin. Corrected. Screen on rear exit door is torn. Repair screen to prevent entry of flies/pests.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 28. Critical: Open sanitizer concentration in warewash machine. Person In Charge to use 3-sink system until equipment can be serviced and register proper concentration to sanitize food contact surfaces. Spray bottle of window cleaner stored on shelf above food items. PIC removed/corrected.

Bulk container of sugar missing common name label. Cove trim damaged near drive-thru.

• Stephanie’s, 142 Main St., New Vienna. July 27. Critical: In reach-in cooler in back room, the mac and cheese was 44°F and sausage crumbles 45°F. Must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Thermometer in cooler reading 45°F.

Reach-in 3-door cooler in back room, the thermometer was reading 45°F. In back room there are holes in the ceiling. Several cracked floor tiles in waitress serving area.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 24.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 28. The handle on the warming cabinet holding the chips is broken. Faucet on 3-compartment sink is leaking. Wall behind 3-sink is dirty. Wall in front/beside soda boxes is dirty. Floor behind deep fryers has food and grease.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. July 28. No concerns at time of visit.

