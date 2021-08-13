Path to better health: Solo journey became group effort — with nearly 900 pounds lost

WILMINGTON — A path to a better life has been a real group effort.

A year ago this month, Judy Taylor decided to get her health on track after dealing with severe, debilitating health issues.

“What’s happened since then is that I’ve lost 102 pounds,” said Taylor.

She achieved this through a strict diet regimen provided by Lauren Howman, a health coach and nurse practitioner. Taylor would post about her updates and her weight loss on Facebook, which made her friends want to join in.

The group of around 20 people has lost 892 pounds together in the past year, according to Taylor.

“As I started doing this, I was doing it to help me. But as I posted (on Facebook), they see me and they say, ‘You’re such an inspiration, we’ve got to try this,’” she said, adding that the journey the other women in the group have gone on is inspiring.

She also gives a lot of credit to Howman for guiding them and being their coach.

While the group would go for walks or ride bikes, the regimen mostly consisted of “learning a new way to eat” and “a new way to fuel your body.”

Before this experience, Taylor was dealing with issues including aortic aneurysms and diabetes which was “out of control.”

She was also taking “a lot of medications” which was affecting her kidneys.

“In one year with 102 pounds gone, I’m off almost all of my pills, the aneurysms are small, my kidneys have rebounded, and my diabetes is almost non-existent,” said Taylor.

Anyone interested in the program can look up Judy Taylor on Facebook or email her at judy.taylor57@yahoo.com .

From left are Dee Deck, Melissa Boldman, Jane Newkirk, Charlene Murphy, Mary Beth Gray, Kathy Spangler, and Judy Taylor. They along with several other individuals not pictured have lost nearly 900 pounds together over the last year as part of a group effort.

By John Hamilton

