At left, Carson Barton, age 10, won the 2021 Ohio State Fair 1st overall Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor. He also won Grand Champion in the 10-year-old showmanship division. Carson is the son of Robb and Emily Barton of Sabina. At right, Hayden Shumaker, age 11, earned 2021 Ohio State Fair 3rd Overall Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor. She was also the Reserve Champion Showman of the 11-year-old age division. Hayden is the daughter of Nick and Amy Shumaker of Wilmington.

— — —

Submitted photo