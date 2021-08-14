TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021. There are 139 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

On this date:

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.

In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.

In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.

In 1975, the cult classic movie musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, had its world premiere in London.

In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)

In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.

In 2015, the Stars and Stripes rose over the newly reopened U.S. Embassy in Cuba after a half century of often-hostile relations; U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry celebrated the day, but also made an extraordinary, nationally broadcast call for democratic change on the island.

Today’s Birthdays: College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 86. Singer Dash Crofts is 83. Rock singer David Crosby is 80. Country singer Connie Smith is 80. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 76. Actor Susan Saint James is 75. Author Danielle Steel is 74. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 71. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 62. Actor Susan Olsen is 60. Actor Halle Berry is 55. Actor Catherine Bell is 53. Actor Mila Kunis is 38. NFL player Tim Tebow is 34.