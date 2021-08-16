Wilmington Christian Academy’s 1st day is Aug. 25

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA) has announced its first day and open house schedule.

School will begin for all K through 12 students on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Students are allowed into the school buildings at 7:50 a.m.., with classes starting at 8:10 a.m. End-of-day dismissal begins at 3:10 p.m.

An open house for all WCA parents is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Davids Drive campus. This is an opportunity for WCA parents to meet the teaching staff and administration.

On Monday and Tuesday Aug. 23 and 24, all WCA staff will be in teachers meetings and orientation, said WCA Administrator Greg Oliver.