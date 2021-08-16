‘Mostly Sunny’ at Six and Twenty meeting

On one of the hottest days of the summer — Friday, August 13 — the Six and Twenty Club met at First Christian Church.

The meeting was called to order by Mrs. Beverly Drapalik and, following the traditional roll call with quotations and the reading of minutes by secretary Mrs. Sally Buchanan, Mrs. Ruth Ann Faris was introduced as program leader and spoke about her club book, “Mostly Sunny” by Janice Dean.

Dean was born in Canada and came to the United States when offered a job as a meteorologist. She appears on Fox and Friends and reveals in the book obstacles she has faced concerning a woman’s career, meeting her firefighting husband after he lost his colleagues on 9/11, and how reading to her two sons influenced her to write children’s weather books.

In 2005, Janice was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has read every book she could about living with MS. Research has proven that people born in Canada have a greater risk of developing MS, possibly because there’s not enough sunlight to help with vitamin D production.

The program concluded with the leader describing her trip to Yosemite, which is over 700,000 acres of waterfalls, granite cliffs and giant sequoias, which have a life expectancy of 3,200 years. The heart of the park is Yosemite Valley and rock climbers were viewed ascending the monumental cliff, El Capitan.

Napa Valley was the next destination and three scheduled wineries were visited, Domaine Carneros, an elegant French-inspired Chateau, Hendry Winery, and Trefethen Family vineyards. There are more than 400 wineries in Napa Valley and 95% of them are family owned.

Following discussion, the book committee comprised of Mrs. Kathleen Blake, Mrs. Mindy Henson, and Mrs. Judy K. Johnson, ask members to make arrangements for next year’s program.