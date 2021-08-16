Clinton County indicts 21 people

WILMINGTON — Twenty-one persons were indicted by the local grand jury, including two for alleged violent acts and two for alleged sexual crimes.

Donald J. Kinney, 31, with an at-large address, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony (F2). On June 23, he “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to the alleged female victim with a knife, according to the wording in the indictment papers.

Brady Taylor Yaden, 24, of Wilmington, faces seven charges in his indictment. They include two counts of domestic violence (F4s), an abduction charge (F3), two counts of endangering children (M1s), and one count each of disrupting public services (F4) and attempted disrupting of public services (F5).

The two domestic violence counts stem from two separate alleged incidents involving the same victim, reportedly occurring on May 22 and May 27. The indictment papers state Yaden has a prior conviction of domestic violence from a Highland County court.

Terrence W. Brandenstein, 66, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on two counts of rape (F1s), two counts of sexual battery (F2s), two counts of gross sexual imposition (F3s), and burglary (F2).

The alleged victim in the sexual-related charges is younger than 13.

In Brandenstein’s initial court appearance Aug. 5, bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety (10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 recognizance bond. He entered a “not guilty” plea.

Aaron C. Hayward, 32, of Arcade, New York, is indicted on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (F3).

He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct on June 27 at Clinton County with a minor who was 14.

In Hayward’s initial court appearance Aug. 5, bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety (10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 recognizance bond. He entered a “not guilty” plea.

Joshua R. Strong, 31, of the Midland area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault (F4).

The indictment papers allege Strong on March 21 while operating a 1994 Mazda truck caused serious physical harm to a named person by acting recklessly.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the same grand jury meeting, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Paul A. Conger, 37, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2) with a specification, a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F2) with a specification, a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3), and a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Justin E. Phillips, 39, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of obstructing official business (F5).

• Britani L. Yaden, 49, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of obstructing justice (F3).

• Jeannie M. Clark, 35, of the New Vienna area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Raékell Anthony Howard, 20, of Wilmington, is indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property (all F4s), a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), a theft charge (F5), a charge of obstructing official business (F5), grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and drug theft (F4).

• Hiawatha D. Baker, 47, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Charles Stacy Brooks, 39, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), possessing cocaine (F5), possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3), and tampering with evidence (F3).

• Patricia L. Williams, 51, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Russell Earl Cole Jr., 26, of Middletown, is indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and two counts of having a weapon while under disability (both F3s).

• Laci Satterfield, 29, of Fairborn, is indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Curtis E. Ford, 37, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5), receiving stolen property (F5), and misuse of a credit card (F5).

• Denver L. Melampy, 41, with no residential address listed, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F5).

• Antonio Manuel Waits, 21, of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), having a weapon while under disability (F3), and defacing identification marks of a firearm (M1).

• Clayton Allen Stewart, 30, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3).

• Aubrey J. Gunther, 26, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3).

• Morgan E. Morrison, 24, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of marijuana trafficking (F5), possessing marijuana, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon (both M1s).

