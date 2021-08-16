Wilmington Fire Department receives $44,800 for extraction equipment

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $44,800 to the Wilmington Fire Department for extraction equipment. The equipment is designed to free a person rapidly if they are trapped inside their vehicle as the result of a crash. From left are: front row, firefighter Brad Burton, Lt. Rick Birt, Fire Chief Andy Mason, Lt. Jeremy Rolfe, and firefighter Matthew Puckett; in back row are grant committee members Tony Long, Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon, and Kerry Steed. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $44,800 to the Wilmington Fire Department for extraction equipment. The equipment is designed to free a person rapidly if they are trapped inside their vehicle as the result of a crash. From left are: front row, firefighter Brad Burton, Lt. Rick Birt, Fire Chief Andy Mason, Lt. Jeremy Rolfe, and firefighter Matthew Puckett; in back row are grant committee members Tony Long, Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon, and Kerry Steed. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_wfd_c_2.jpg The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $44,800 to the Wilmington Fire Department for extraction equipment. The equipment is designed to free a person rapidly if they are trapped inside their vehicle as the result of a crash. From left are: front row, firefighter Brad Burton, Lt. Rick Birt, Fire Chief Andy Mason, Lt. Jeremy Rolfe, and firefighter Matthew Puckett; in back row are grant committee members Tony Long, Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon, and Kerry Steed. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal