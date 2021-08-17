WC prof global issues book utilized at nearly 100 colleges, internationally; seventh edition published

WILMINGTON — Michael and Neil Snarr’s book, “Introducing Global Issues”, continues to generate national and international interest. More and more colleges and universities are incorporating into their curriculums an appreciation for world cultures, globalization and international affairs.

Wilmington College’s Dr. Michael Snarr, professor of social and political studies, and Dr. Neil Snarr, emeritus professor of sociology, again served as editors for “Introducing Global Issues”, the seventh edition of which was published this summer.

It updates the sixth edition which, published in 2016, along with previous issues, has been used at nearly 100 colleges and universities.

Institutions such as James Madison, St. John’s, Old Dominion, Dayton, Clemson and Temple universities have used previous editions in courses and the volume is featured among the resources at hundreds of academic libraries.

Copies have been sold in Europe, Japan, Australia and the Middle East. It was even translated into Korean.

Michael Snarr said that each chapter of this latest edition has been updated, and new chapters reflect recent developments on the world scene.

The book uses a number of Wilmington College resources. Alumni Christina Veite Young, Jessica Veite Eiser, Jennifer Dye and Audrey Ingram each authored or co-authored chapters. Michael Snarr and alumna Megan Canfield revised the book’s conclusion.

Michael hearkened the late 1990s, when he was teaching at Wheeling Jesuit University and Neil was still on the faculty at WC. They realized the shelf of textbooks available on global issues was an empty shelf.

They decided to fill the void by editing a book designed for introductory global issues courses. Michael Snarr said the dynamic nature of the topic warrants a periodic addition of topics and chapter revisions.

He will use the new book in his honors section of the freshman global issues course and noted that the book not only looks at global challenges but also highlights success stories.

“Though the news headlines today are often negative and the problems of the world seem overwhelming, progress is being made on many global issues,” he said, noting that important strides have been made in the areas of education, war and health.

“In short, there is hope and, through the work of states, nongovernmental organizations and individuals, more improvements can be made,” he said. “However, the challenges are staggering and there is much work to be done.”

Jeffrey P. Blick of Georgia College and State University called “Introducing Global Issues” a “valuable resource”, while Ralph G. Carter of Texas Christian University said it offers “a balanced, in-depth introduction to the intertwined nature of modern global issues.”

Editors Neil Snarr, left, and Michael Snarr flank a copy of their new book, the seventh edition of “Introducing Global Issues.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Snarr-Graphic.jpg Editors Neil Snarr, left, and Michael Snarr flank a copy of their new book, the seventh edition of “Introducing Global Issues.”

Seventh edition of ‘Introducing Global Issues’