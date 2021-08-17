BSA Troop 154 Court of Honor

BSA Troop 154 held a Court of Honor for its scouts on August 16 to recognize recently earned accomplishments.

Evan Anderson gave the invocation prior to dinner. The color guard, comprised of Evan Anderson and Carter Bisig, was headed by Forest Leis. Together, they presented the colors and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Scoutmaster Andre Anderson led the Scouts in the Scout oath and law. He also lit three candles representing duty to God, duty to country, and duty to other people.

Scoutmaster Anderson recognized three Troop 154 Eagle Scouts in attendance: Drew Anderson, Eli Mabry, and Dayetonio Wilens-Mabry. Their continued support of the troop is much appreciated as their high standards serve as good examples for the current scouts.

Next, scouts were presented with rank advancements and merit badges.

Evan Anderson earned the rank of Tenderfoot; Dylan Arnold, First Class; Justin Arnold, Life; Carter Bisig, Tenderfoot; Travis Horton, First Class; and Forest Leis, First Class.

Dayetonio Wilens-Mabry was also recognized for being awarded his Eagle Scout rank. A separate Court of Honor will be held in the near future to celebrate his achievements.

Throughout the year, Troop 154 works on a variety of projects and activities that offer opportunities for service, community, and leadership. Scouts have also participated in numerous camping excursions and collaborations with other area troops.

Collectively, the troop has earned 75 merit badges and 18 rank advancements since its last Court of Honor.

Troop 154 meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington United Methodist Church. Youth ages 11-17 who are interested in joining scouting are invited to attend.

Scouts from BSA Troop 154: Dylan Arnold, Justin Arnold, Forest Leis, Evan Anderson, Carter Bisig and Dayetonio Wilens-Mabry. Travis Horton was unable to attend. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_scouts.jpg Scouts from BSA Troop 154: Dylan Arnold, Justin Arnold, Forest Leis, Evan Anderson, Carter Bisig and Dayetonio Wilens-Mabry. Travis Horton was unable to attend. Submitted photo