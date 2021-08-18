OSHP: Man dies in Highland Co. car-lawnmower accident

HIGHLAND CO. – The Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday at approximately 9:55 p.m. on State Route 28 in Madison Township, Highland County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Ford Mustang was traveling northwest on State Route 28, being operated by Howard Lamb, 26, of Highland, Ohio. A Troy Bilt riding mower was also traveling northwest on State Route 28 with no lighting, being operated by a male rider who was struck in the rear end by the Mustang, according to the OSHP.

The male rider of the mower was pronounced dead at Greenfield Adena Hospital by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Mr. Lamb sustained minor injuries on scene and refused medical treatment.

Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Fire and EMS assisted troopers on scene.

The name of the rider of the lawn mower will not be released at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

