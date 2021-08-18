Free ‘7 habits’ workshop at Wilmington Christian Academy

WILMINGTON — A parent/community workshop in the “7 habits of highly effective people” will be held on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7 at the Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA) in the school’s event center on its Davids Drive campus.

This workshop coincides with the new “Leader in Me” program in character education and leadership that the school has incorporated into the K-12 curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year.

The workshop will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Any WCA parents, as well as community residents, who wish to learn more about the “7 habits” and “Leader in Me” is invited to attend. Admission is free of charge.

The “Leader in Me” school program is based on the best-selling book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey.

The workshop will be led by WCA Administrator Greg Oliver who has been trained in the seven habits.