Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 South, Wilmington. July 30. Critical: Condensate from walk-in cooler dripping into large black container on top shelf. Water pooling on floor towards front of walk-in cooler (2nd violation.) The ham and salami in the reach-in cooler were both at 47°F. Unit has large re-accumulation on back wall and water dripping onto the floor. (2nd Notice.)

Employee not wearing hair restraint. (2nd Notice.) Walk-in cooler dripping water. Prep sink dripping water. Prep cooler on front line has large ice accumulation and dripping water onto floor. (2nd Notice.) Broken/chipped tile in floor in front of soda boxes. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. (2nd Notice.)

Five previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 13.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester. July 29. Thermometer missing in under-cabinet cooler. Food items stored out of original packaging must be identified with common name label (sugar, crushed cookies, flavors, etc.). Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints or beard restraints. Door seal damaged on under-cabinet cooler. Dust accumulated on ceiling above service line (middle section) and ice making machine. Light (1) nonworking in walk-in cooler.

• Tin Cap, 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington. July 30. No refrigeration units had thermometers inside of the units. New bar on patio with 3-compartment sink, ice machine, keg cooler, grill, individual burner grill — none of this equipment or facilities have been approved. Will email new plan approval packet that needs to be submitted and approved. All new plumbing must be inspected. Plumbing must be done under permit by a licensed plumber. Call plumbing inspector. Also, had tent set up on street to serve food. All food must be served inside facility (walls/gates) to be under approved licenses. Food moved inside to patio area. In future, if you want to serve food, you can purchase permit (temporary) for outside of facility.

Follow-up: Call for appointment.

• Elks Lodge #2222, 113 Wright St., Blanchester. July 29. Lights in ceiling fixtures in kitchen nonworking. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Please have hair nets, hats, etc. available to use during food preparation. Please complete employee health agreement terms with employees who handle food.

• Cowan Lake State Park Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington. July 30. Critical: Raw egg cartons and raw bacon packages stored above ready-to-eat cheese. Person In Charge corrected.

Boxes of food trays and cups stored on floor. Food handlers wearing bracelets. Jewelry shall be limited to plain wedding ring bands and/or medical alert devices.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville. July 29. Critical: Working container of sanitizer solution used for wiping cloths missing label to identify chemical. Corrected.

Thermometer missing in warming cabinet (check-out counter).

• China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester. July 29. Foil and cardboard near fryer has grease accumulations. If using, please change more frequently.

• Venice Wine Co., 64 W. Main St., Suite 1, Wilmington. July 30. Everything looks good.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington. July 30. Everything looks good!

• Alkermes Micro Market, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington. July 30. Everything looks good.

