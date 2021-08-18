DeWine recommends masking up in schools; Clinton Co. cases rise with 107 new ones past 7 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine strongly urged that schoolchildren continue wearing masks in school at least for the beginning of the academic year to avert more drastic coronavirus measures, such as quarantines or a return to online learning.

Meanwhile, the state reports that Clinton County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 107 new cases in the past seven days.

DeWine said the state doesn’t have experience with children in classes without masks, and said kids can’t afford another year without in-person schooling.

“The best way to make sure a child can stay in school and not have his or her classes interrupted is for that child to be vaccinated,” DeWine said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. “If that child cannot be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good school year for that child, is for that child to wear a mask while in class.”

A few minutes later, he added: “Or having everybody in class wear a mask, that’s how we slow this down. That’s how we keep kids in the classroom.”

Clinton County residents remain at “Very High Risk” to contract COVID-19, according to the State of Ohio.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the State of Ohio reported Clinton County has had a cumulative total of 4,160 cases since the pandemic began. One local death due to COVID was recently reported, making the death toll 69 after it had been at 68 for several months.

School mask mandates vary widely across Ohio. Columbus, the largest district with about 50,000 students, is requiring them, as are Cincinnati and Cleveland schools, at least for the beginning of the year.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio rose over the past two weeks from 1,197.43 per day on Aug. 1 to 2,567.71 per day on Aug. 15, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The number of patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, on intensive units, and requiring a ventilator, have all increased over the past two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine said “we’re clearly past the time” when the state can tell schools what to do, referring to fellow Republican lawmakers’ vote earlier this year restricting the state’s ability to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic with statewide mandates like mask requirements and shut-down orders.

DeWine vetoed the measure, but lawmakers overrode him.

Pending GOP bills would ban public and private employers from mandating vaccines of any type, and would forbid school districts from issuing mask mandates. DeWine said it would be “very, very serious mistake” to pass such bills.

108 new cases locally

New cases reported weekly for Clinton County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov:

Aug. 12-Aug. 18 — 107 cases

Aug. 5-Aug. 11 — 98 cases

July 29-Aug. 4 — 47 cases (with one death)

July 22-28 — 36 cases

July 15-21 — 26 cases

July 8-14 — 21 cases

July 1-7 — 16 cases

Monthly totals

July — 99 cases; 0 deaths

June — 41 cases; 0 deaths

May — 81 cases; 2 deaths

April — 151 cases; 4 deaths

March — 139 cases; 2 deaths

February — 288 cases; 3 deaths

January — 660 cases; 10 deaths

December 2020 — 987 cases; 30 deaths

November 2020 — 795; 5 deaths

October 2020 — 333; 2 deaths

September 2020 — 77; 2 deaths

August 2020 — 95 cases; 2 deaths

July 2020 — 95 cases; 3 deaths

June 2020 — 23 cases; 0 deaths

May 2020 — 16 cases; 1 death

April 2020 — 19 cases; 0 deaths

March 2020 — 14 cases; 0 deaths

CDC recommends facial coverings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor environments in “High” transmission counties, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health District. The use of a facial covering adds another layer of protection for those not vaccinated, especially those under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a COVID vaccination.

Vaxx here

Public Health officials strongly encourage COVID vaccination to reduce the threat of severe illness or death from COVID infection.

Through the end of August, the CCHD will continue hosting Walk-In Clinics for COVID vaccinations 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available while supplies last.