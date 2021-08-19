Throwback Thursday: ‘Tom Thumb’ wedding

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 19, 1967 :

Nationally

• ‘Critics Decline LBJ’s Challenge’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate critics indicate they’ll avoid accepting President Johnson’s challenge for Congress to try to rescind a 1964 resolution he cites as an endorsement of his Vietnam war action. Johnson told a nationally televised White House news conference Friday he has ample authority to conduct the conflict. He said if Congress wants to withdraw its support, ‘the machinery is there’.”

• The Cincinnati Reds had trouble with the wind and pitcher Ray Sadecki as well as Jesus Alou’s four hits as the Reds and pitcher Milt Pappas lost at San Francisco, 3-1.

Locally

• American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington held the groundbreaking for its new $54,650 home. Post Commander John Elliott and Mayor Dale Minton addressed the crowd, and member Rev. Charles Burrey gave the invocation and Rev. Laurence Barker the benediction. Veterans present representing four wars were: Lloyd Colvin, World War I; Raymond Carman Jr., World War II; Gerald Burton, Korean War; and Danny Gleason, Vietnam, all members of Post 49.

• Six members of the Sabina Saddle and Spur Club were set to represent the county in their class at the Ohio State Fair. Shown were Julie Fisher, Dixie Pope, Paul Glass, Jeanne Laycock and Randall Walker; not pictured was Craig Beam.

• Pictured were Wilmington Mayor Dale Minton and Optimist Club President Eddie Bosier promoting the upcoming bicycle safety “roadeo” and inspection.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Barefoot in the Park” with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, while at the Wilmington Drive-in was “Born Losers” with Tom Laughlin (of “Billy Jack” fame).

• Town & Country Hair Fashions at 38 N. Mulberry St. advertised “Back-To-School Specials For All School Girls!” including permanents for $8.50.

This is a local photo of a "Tom Thumb" Children's Wedding, but no date is available. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.