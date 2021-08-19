News Journal’s Letter to the Editor policies for Nov. 2 election

The News Journal deadline to receive Letters to the Editor pertaining to the Tuesday, November 2 election is noon Friday, October 22. Please email letters to info@wnewsj.com .

Election-related Letters to the Editor must be 250 words or less and are subject to editing by the News Journal. Letters must maintain a degree of civility and good taste, and any that are potentially libelous will not be published.

Election-related letters are limited to one per household. Letters from candidates or their families will not be published. Due to space restrictions, we will try, but cannot guarantee that all letters will be published in the print version of the News Journal. The News Journal reserves the right to not publish a letter.

Letters should be emailed to info@wnewsj.com and include the writer’s name, community of residence, and a daytime phone number to verify authorship (and to answer any questions we may have).