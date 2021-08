Wilmington Chapter F, P.E.O. International Sisterhood awards scholarships

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Chapter F, P.E.O. International Sisterhood recognized Ohio Scholarship recipients Jordan Snarr, Mackenzie Snarr, Emma Malone and Jenna Norman at the Chapter’s recent meeting at Ohio Living Cape May.

Ohio Scholarships are based on scholarship, finances and leadership involvement, and they provide assistance for Ohio women to pursue an undergraduate or master’s degree.

Maddie Webber was awarded the local Chapter scholarship, which is in recognition of high scholastic achievement, established to honor Past Presidents Jean Heiland, Louise Linton and Marjorie Dieblel.