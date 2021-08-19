CHURCH BRIEFS

‘That Flute Guy’ here Sept. 21

You are invited to come hear David K — “That Flute Guy” — at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at at the Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4394 S. SR 73.

David Konstantopoulos is a dynamic speaker and gifted flutist with a heart for missions and the church. He has visited numerous countries including Ecuador and Uganda, and he has served in leadership roles revitalizing church ministries. He brings a unique worship experience, along with a powerful testimony.

Admission is free (there will be a free will offering).

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 26 in the fellowship hall of the church — the fourth grill-out of the season, with grill master Pastor Weyman McGuire.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal and a chance to visit with their neighbors. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.