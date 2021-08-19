Rombach Avenue lane closures will be shifted Friday night

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington advises motorists of a shift in lane closures on the Rombach Avenue project beginning Friday evening, Aug. 20.

The construction project is occurring in multiple phases, and the first phase is nearing completion.

The second phase will consist of minor storm sewer repairs, water line improvements, minor sanitary line work, curb and sidewalk repairs, construction of shared-use path, pavement repair, Wilmington Plaza Entrance modifications, and signal work.

Motorists should expect a shift in lane closures beginning Friday evening and ending approximately September 15.

The second phase will require lane closures starting where East Side Drive meets Rombach Avenue and ending near the traffic signal at 2829 Rombach (NCB Bank/Skyline/Walmart Drive). During the second phase, the two eastbound lanes and center turn lane will be closed. The closures will be done with drums.

One 11-foot lane of eastbound traffic and one 11-foot lane of westbound traffic will be maintained by using the north two traffic lanes.

In addition, water main construction continues from the intersection of Oak Street/Rombach Avenue westward to the intersection of Fife/Rombach (near the triangle at 647 Fife Ave./First Financial Bank).

No complete lane closures are anticipated. However, westbound traffic flow may be impacted at times and motorists should be aware that construction will be occurring adjacent to Rombach Avenue.

The Rombach Avenue Improvements Project is nearly three miles long. The project begins at the intersection of Fife Avenue and Rombach Avenue and terminates at the eastern corporation limit at Starbuck Road. Improvements to East Side Drive are part of the project as well.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is managing this project and the John R. Jurgensen Company is the contractor.

The Rombach Avenue Improvements Project is funded through a combination of federal money in the form of a safety grant with the Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program, both a grant and a zero-percent infrastructure loan funded through Round 34 of the Ohio Public Works Commission, and local dollars.

The City of Wilmington asks all motorists to continue being patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Information regarding this and other city projects can be found on the City of Wilmington website at https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects/.

Questions regarding the Rombach Avenue Improvements Project may be directed to the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 8, at 513-933-6758 or to the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

This graphic displays the look of Phase 2 of the Rombach project.