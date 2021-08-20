Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 2. Critical: Honey mustard sauce on line was 47°F; tomatoes on salad line 44°F. Raw bacon on counter 58°F. (All must be kept cold at 41°F or below to reduce bacterial growth.) In the walk-in cooler: Chili beans on cart discard by July 31, cheddar cheese on cart discard by July 31, guacamole on cart discard by July 31, tortillas on cart discard by July 31. Cheese sauce in plastic container not dated. Four pre-made burritos in walk-in not dated. Shredded white cheese in metal container not dated.

There are gnats flying around the tea station in back. There are gnats flying around between the 2 soda dispensers in front lobby. Prep cooler on salad line has water in bottom of reach-in cooler. Floor beside and behind deep fryers dirty. Wall behind Frosty machine (drive-thru) is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 30.

• Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 4. Critical: In reach-in cooler behind the grill, there was cooked rice on bottom shelf with raw meats (shrimp, beef, pork and chicken) stored above the rice. All cooked product should be stored on top with raw underneath. In the walk-in cooler and in the sushi cooler, there were several items not dated (veggies, sauces, chicken, fish). Frozen shrimp being thawed in 3-compartment sink in standing water. Thawing must be done 1 of 3 ways: In the refrigerator; in microwave during cooking process; or under cold, continuously running water in the prep sink. Shrimp shall be thawed using prep sink, not 3-compartment sink.

Dishes stacked in prep sink and shrimp being defrosted in 3-sink. Dishes should be cleaned using 3-sink. Prep sink is for thawing shrimp, washing vegetables, etc. Wall behind spray-off sink has mildew growth. Floor under/beside deep fryer has lots of grease.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 1.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 4. Critical: In barbecue bowl that chicken is tossed in before serving, bowl had barbecue and leftover chicken pieces. Asked how long between cleanings, employee not sure, maybe once per shift. Bowl needs cleaned every 4 hours or less to help avoid bacterial growth. Hamburgers (bigger) were at 119°F in the warmer. Employee discarded. (must be held hot at 135°F or above.) Bacon being held for time instead of temperature was to be discarded at 1:37 p.m. Inspection time was 3:35 p.m.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 1.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 2. Wall behind spray-off sink has black mildew growth. Hood vents are dirty. At hand sink in server area, caulking is dirty/coming off. Missing floor tile by steam kettle.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington. Aug. 3. Critical: The ice chute of soda machine has black/pink residue.

Hood unit (especially middle grates) need to be cleaned.

• R+L Cafe, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington. Aug. 3. Everything looks good, no violations. Thank you.

• Walnut Ridge Acres (at Clinton Co. Farmers Market), 7912 SR 22&3, Clarksville. July 31. Everything looks good.

• Bank Barn Meats #2 (at Clinton Co. Farmers Market), 2675 Gallimore Road, Jamestown. Everything looks good.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg