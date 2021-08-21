Results of OVI checkpoint Friday night

The Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post — with the assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Court House Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 near Lincoln Drive, in Washington Court House, Fayette County, 9-11 p.m. Friday.

A total of 438 vehicles were checked with one vehicle being diverted for suspicion of OVI.

In addition to the actual checkpoint, officers from participating agencies conducted saturation patrols in the area 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Federal grant money supported the OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols.

