Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Incident involving camper fire and drugs; other drug-related reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies responded to the report of a camper on fire at Green Meadows campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville at 1:27 p.m. on August 19. The report indicates drugs were involved and the incident lists possible charges including arson, menacing and inducing panic. No further details were listed.

• Deputies are investigating the suspected overdose death of an 18-year-old female at a residence on State Route 380 in Adams Township at 10:33 a.m. on August 21. The report indicates the victim had an “other major injury” and that drugs were involved. No further details were listed.

• At 8:48 p.m. on August 21, deputies received a report of child abuse occurring at a campground. The report indicates the victim had apparently minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Hillsboro female for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence, alleged drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instrument possession, and aggravated drug possession at 3:33 a.m. on August 13. According to the report, deputies were responding to a suspicious vehicle report on North Webb Road in Adams Township. The suspect was found to have a warrant. Deputies seized a fictitious license plate, three hypodermic syringes, and alcoholic beverages.

• Deputies arrested a 62-year-old Clarksville male for alleged drug paraphernalia and aggravated drug possession at 5:08 a.m. on August 18 in the Cowan Lake beach parking lot at Yankee and ODNR Road in Vernon Township. According to the report, deputies seized a homemade bong/rolling papers and 28 pills “possible generic Vicodin/marijuana”.

• At 6:30 p.m. on August 14, deputies responded to an assault report on State Route 72 North in Sabina/Wilson Township. The incident was between a 43-year-old female and a 48-year-old male, both of Sabina. No further details were listed.

• At 8:08 p.m. on August 20, a Cuba/Washington Township female reported her garage was broken into and items were stolen. The report lists a toolbox with miscellaneous tools, along with miscellaneous pocket knives and military medals as the stolen items.

• At 5:09 p.m. on August 16, a 62-year-old Miamisburg male reported an unknown subject stole his white 1993 Chevy van from the parking lot of a business on State Route 73 West in Wilmington/Chester Township. A Middletown female is indicated as a suspect.

• At 5:09 p.m. on August 15, deputies had recovered a stolen license plate in the parking lot of a business on State Route 73. The plate belonged to a Sabina female. A 35-year-old Wilmington female is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:51 p.m. on August 14, a Wilmington male reported nine Zebco fishing rods and reels were stolen from the 2600 block of U.S. 22 West in Union Township.

