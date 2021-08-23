BREAKING NEWS: Wilmington City Schools mandates masks, starting Wednesday

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Local Board of Education voted Monday evening to mandate that masks be worn by all staff and students preK through 12 for the first grading period.

The requirement will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Exceptions include outdoors recess and when eating lunch. The school district plans to communicate with families on Tuesday with the related information.

After the first four days of school, there are over 84 WCS students who have had to be quarantined, reported WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

During the first week of school last week, which was only three days long,there were more WCS students who tested positive for COVID than there were in any one given week all last school year, the superintendent said.

She also noted that of the 88 counties in Ohio, Clinton County has the second highest per capita incidence rate of COVID.

“We know mask wearing is a way to help protect the health and wellness of our students and staff, and to keep students in school and participating in activities,” McCarty-Stewart said.

The school board voted 4-0 in favor of the mask mandate, with one member absent.

