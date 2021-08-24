34th Leadership Clinton underway: 18 participants learn about themselves, others

The long-awaited 34th Leadership Clinton Class of 2022 got underway last Friday.

The opening retreat was held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds under the direction of Program Coordinators Jonathan McKay and Terry Habermehl, with the class supervised for the day by Lisa Nack.

The class has 18 participants this year — one of the larger classes in recent times; last year’s class was canceled due to the pandemic.

Breakfast and dinner were provided by Jack Powell and lunch by Donatos Pizza.

The 34th Leadership Class learned a great deal about themselves as they had to reflect on how they have been a leader in the past, and how going forward they might develop into better leaders by reflecting on how they lead.

The class learned team-building exercises that challenged not only typical thought processes, but how they work with others.

The day ended with an exercise called “share your artifact” — a deep personal reflection of what you would save if your home catches fire.

Some of the items were necklaces and other jewelry that loved ones wore, quilts made long ago, stuffed animals from childhood that have been a comfort for many years, a Corn Festival button shared along with a rolling pin, birth announcement of a first born child, a sheriff’s hat worn by a loved one many years ago, a hard drive with pictures, a hand carved wooden cup from far away, and a small, lap wooden rolltop desk with personal items in it made in high school shop.

These items helped the class get to know each other and what is truly important to them.

The class participants are:

• Jennifer Klus Ekey, Clinton County Economic Development Director

• Charlie Shoemaker, U.S. military veteran

• Tommy Koopman, Deputy Director of Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren and Clinton Counties

• Shea Havens White, Assistant Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks

• Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County History Center

• Ellen Sizer, Associate Director of Clinton County Regional Planning

• Reij Huculak, Deputy Director of Adult Health and Recovery Services, Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren and Clinton Counties

• Renee Walker, Branch Manager, People’s Bank

• Stephanie Butler, Marketing and Communications Director, Clinton Memorial Hospital

• Molly Boatman, Owner & Graphic Designer, MollyBoatman.com

• Deanna Vatan, Associate Vice President for Retention and Student Success, Wilmington College

• Carrie Bir, Treasurer, Clinton-Massie Schools

• Shanel Wilson, Banking Center Manager, First State Bank

• John Hamilton, Reporter, News Journal

• Rob Goldsmith, Probation Officer, Clinton County Municipal Court

• Jamie Roe, Educational Services Administrator, Clinton County Board of DD

• Sheila Riddle, Executive Assistant, Timber Tech

• Brittany Greene, Senior Human Resource Generalist, Timber Tech.

18 learn about themselves, others