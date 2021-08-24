WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police responded to a report of a drug overdose at the 200 block of Holiday Drive at 10:45 p.m. on August 20. According to the report, a male subject had overdosed. Police seized a gram of suspected meth and a gram of suspected heroin. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 41-year-old male for alleged drug paraphernalia on South South Street at 6:33 p.m. on August 23. The report indicates a meth pipe was seized.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old male on an arrest warrant and for allegedly obstructing official business on South South Street at 11:29 p.m. on August 23.

• Police responded to a domestic violence incident on Linden Avenue at 6:39 p.m. on August 22. A male subject was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The victim’s girlfriend was indicated as the suspect.

• At 10:39 a.m. on August 20, police dealt with a subject who had allegedly had a weapon under disability and had received stolen property. According to the report, police recovered a firearm — which was reported stolen — and seized a bag with the suspected weapon and a digital scale at the 200 block of Grant Street. No further details were listed.

• At 3:36 p.m. on August 20, police responded to a business on Progress Way on a theft report. According to the report, $133 worth of miscellaneous tools were stolen. The report indicates drugs were suspected to be in use.

• At 12:38 a.m. on August 22, police conducted a traffic stop around North Lincoln and East Locust Street for a one-way traffic violation. The vehicle was seized, according to the report. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be in use.

• At 12:34 p.m. on August 22, police responded to an obstructing official business incident at the 300 block of North Spring Street. No further details were listed.

