East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members participate in summer events

FFA isn’t only active during the school year — over the summer the East Clinton FFA had several events.

Some students went to Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum for a five-day trip where they participated in leadership activities, boating and swimming in the lake, sports and shooting competitions, and other fun summer activities.

Teddy Murphy, Dylan Arnold and Gage Beam attended the FFA Camp together.

East Clinton’s 2021-22 officer team also had their officer training over the summer. East Clinton’s officers take one day to understand their responsibilities and plan for the upcoming school year and another day to have fun as a team together.

This year officers went to Land of Illusion water park and then to Breakout Games (to break out of an escape room).

A few students also took a trip to the Ohio State Fair to judge dairy cattle and serve pork in the Ohio Pork Booth with Premier Feed.

Thank you to Premier Feed for having us work with them again this year.

