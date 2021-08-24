Wilmington Air Park one of top airports in Ohio for second year; Ohio Business Magazine voting open for top airport honors

WILMINGTON — Voting is now open for Ohio Business Magazine’s “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. For the second year in a row, the Wilmington Air Park was selected as one of the top three airports in Ohio, and now the voting is up to the public.

“We’re gratified, and humbled, to be a finalist for this recognition for the second year in a row. This recognition is based on the capacity, the operations and the performance of the airport, as well as the opportunities for business at the Airport,” said Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers.

“The Wilmington Air Park is an incredible asset for the region, which is why I nominated it again this year,” said Jennifer Klus, Economic Development Director for the Port Authority. “Besides serving as an employment center, it is the highest volume air cargo airport in Ohio.”

Voting opened August 23 and runs through 9 p.m. Sunday, September 19. The public is encouraged to vote daily at https://bit.ly/BestOhioAirport2021 .

The link to vote online can also be found on the Wilmington Air Park and Clinton County Port Authority LinkedIn pages — @wilmington-air-park and @clinton-county-port-authority ; Twitter feeds — @WilmingtonAirPk and @CountyPort ; and websites — WilmingtonAirPark.com and ChooseClintonCountyOH.org .

“This is a tremendous asset – for our community, our region, and the state. We know that, and we know our community actively supports the Wilmington Air Park and our tenant businesses,” said Evers. “Those 15 businesses located here employ nearly 4,000 people from throughout our region, and continue to grow, and create even more opportunities.” The other two airports in the top three are Dayton International Airport and Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

In the last year, the Wilmington Air Park has reached 95% occupancy of its nearly 2.8 million square feet of tenant space. Additionally, 475 million pounds of freight has been shipped through the Air Park in the 12-month period ending May 2021.

This level of air cargo activity makes the Wilmington Air Park Ohio’s highest-volume cargo airport, and the 30th highest-volume airport in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Individuals can vote once each day for the Wilmington Air Park in the “Transportation” category, one of 18 industry sectors included in the ballot. The Air Park is the only business in Clinton County recognized as a competitor by Ohio Business Magazine.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by the county, city of Wilmington, and the Wilmington CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space.

The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces in 2020 and 2021. Learn more at ChooseClintonCountyOH.org.

The busy Wilmington Air Park at night. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Wilmington-Air-Park-Top-Three-in-Ohio.jpg The busy Wilmington Air Park at night.