Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department at 937-382-7221.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville. Aug. 10. Critical: All plastic cups of sauces — none were labeled or date marked.

There were lots of flies in kitchen area. There were gnats flying around the self-serve coffee pots. There were mouse droppings in cabinet under soda machine. Ice cram milk stored on floor of walk-in cooler. No employee wearing hair restraint. Top of ice cream machine (between lids) had some black mildew. There was lots of trash on the floor of walk-in cooler. There are food products (whole box) stored on bottom of prep table.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 7.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 9. Critical: Raw chicken found stored above ready-to-eat vegetables in walk-in cooler. Person In Charge relocated and corrected. Raw chicken 44°F, bean sprouts 45°F (prep cooler) (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). PIC adjusted thermostat and will monitor. Vegetables, noodles, sauces, etc. missing date marks in walk-in cooler. PIC added dates and corrected.

Food ingredients (sesame seeds, spices, etc.) missing name label on storage containers. Containers of food (vegetables, cooked chicken, sauces, etc.) missing lid or cover while in storage (walk-in cooler). Utensils for customers do not have handles available for first contact on service counter. Bottom shelf cover is not in good repair/condition.

Follow-up: Aug. 23.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington. Aug. 5. Critical: In the hot holding well on the service line, beer cheese sauce 122°F and cheddar cheese sauce 119°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above.) Manager turned up heating. Retested cheese sauces after 10+ minutes. Beer cheese sauce was 149°F and hot water in well was 150°F. Corrected at site. Thank you!

• Sharrett Community Meats, 230 Main St., Port William. Aug. 11. Employees not wearing beard nets while handling food. No test strips available for 3-compartment sink.

• Sams Meats, Deli & Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington. Aug. 11. Critical: Inside edge of ice maker is dirty.

Employee working with beard and no beard restraint. Door to walk-in freezer not shutting properly due to ice build-up around door seal and opening.

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina. Aug. 9. Critical: Cold holding deli unit: macaroni salad (2) and potato salad were at 44°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Employee turned unit down.

Gnats flying around produce sink.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 9.

• Wal-Mart, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington, Aug. 9. Everything looks good! Thank you!

• Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, Aug. 10. Everything looks good!

• Beaugard’s Southern BarBQue, 975 S. South St., Wilmington. July 30. No concerns at time of visit.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington, Aug. 5. Everything looks good. No violations.

• Wilmington Bowling Center, 2667 US 22&3, Wilmington. Aug. 9. Everything looks good. No violations.

• The Fishing Pole Bait Shop, 5071 SR 350 W, Clarksville. Aug. 10. Everything looks good.

• Royalton Inn & Suites, 201 Carrie Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 5. Currently only serving coffee and juice. Everything looks good. Thank you!

