Suspect in sexual imposition case arraigned, pleads not guilty

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Daniel Nathan Bailey Sr., 34, of Wilmington, appeared via video conference from the Clinton County Jail.

Bailey was indicted on two counts of alleged third-degree gross sexual imposition and two counts of alleged misdemeanor one assault.

He entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday.

A $25,000 bond was placed for Bailey, and he was ordered to not make contact with the alleged victims or any other juvenile in any way.

A joint investigation between the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Child Protection Agency regarding allegations of sexual abuse ended in Bailey’s arrest, the City of Wilmington stated three weeks ago and was reported by the News Journal.

The investigation, which began on July 21, found Bailey to be the husband of the owner of an uncertified daycare in a residence on Southwind Boulevard in Wilmington.

On August 3, after consulting with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Bailey was charged with the two criminal counts, which are felonies of the third degree. The ages of the alleged victims are 4 and 5.

During the investigation, it was learned these incidents occurred on the 100 block of Southwind Boulevard and J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park over a course of several months, according to the release.

Detective Scott Baker of the Wilmington Police Department said, “These types of cases are the hardest, most agonizing to investigate, especially because of the age of the victims.”

He encouraged the public to contact the non-emergency police line at 937-382-3833 with questions or concerns regarding the defendant.

