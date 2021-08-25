Reverse Raffle & Dinner benefiting animals returns

WILMINGTON — The annual Reverse Raffle & Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles to benefit PAWS Humane Society will return Saturday, September 18.

This annual event has been one that many Clinton County residents look forward to as it’s a pleasant evening and helps animals in need. Dinner, music and fun highlight the benefit.

Area residents are invited to enjoy dinner and multiple raffles including the signature raffle, the Reverse Raffle. While many animal lovers will be present, you don’t have to have a pet in your home to enjoy the evening.

The benefit will be held 6-10 p.m. at the Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington.

Those purchasing a ticket for the Reverse Raffle & Dinner will have the chance to win through the featured raffle, a cash prize of up to $2,000. A 50/50 raffle and multiple other raffles will be offered.

Local businesses and members of the community are generously donating items to be raffled off throughout the evening. If you would like to make a donation such as a gift basket, tickets to an event or an “experience” to be raffled, please email pawshumanesocietyinc@gmail.com. PAWS will be thrilled to receive your donation.

Tickets for the Reverse Raffle & Dinner are a $25 minimum donation and include one raffle ticket entry and dinner. Only 250 tickets will be sold for the Reverse Raffle, so you will want to get yours now. You need not be present to win.

Tickets may be purchased at D&G Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 North US 68, Wilmington, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and through arrangement with PAWS Humane Society by calling 937-768-4203. Cash or check please.

Those who have not purchased tickets are welcome to make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and the evening’s other activities.

The benefit raises money for the animals that PAWS Humane Society cares for including paying for vet visits, vaccines, medicines, surgeries, food and more for the dogs and cats.

PAWS is 501(c)(3) non-profit which operates a pet adoption center housing dogs and cats for adoption. Operated by volunteers, PAWS Mission is to “encourage the humane treatment of animals including finding a loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animals lives with education and resources.”

If you would like to make a donation, are interested in volunteering or adopting, or want more information, please visit https://pawshumane.weebly.com .

