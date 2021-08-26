Expanded offerings at Clinton County History Center gift shop include “Wilmington College, Celebrating 150 Years”

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center’s gift shop recently expanded their local book offerings.

Wilmington College’s “Wilmington College, Celebrating 150 Years” book is now available for purchase at the Center, located at 149 E. Locust St. The 200-page, coffee table-style book published this summer offers the first comprehensive history of Wilmington College in more than six decades.

Starting with the ill-fated Franklin College following the Civil War, it tells a remarkable story ranging — from local Quakers in the 19th century purchasing a partially finished building and adjacent land for $11,334 to WC gaining international acclaim when students took the initiative in building a much-needed men’s dormitory to house an influx of students following World War II — through the institution’s ongoing renaissance in the 21st century.

The book offers a unique insight into the school’s history through a blend of compelling narrative and side stories illustrating milestone events and transformational personalities. Historic photographs — along with tidbits and trivia relating to academics, athletics, student life and the business of the College — complement the story.

Published locally by Orange Frazer Press of Wilmington, the anniversary book retails for $49.99. Shipping is also available through the Center.

The Clinton County History Center’s gift shop is open to the public Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can also receive 10% off the 150th anniversary book or other locally authored texts if you are a current member of the History Center.

The Clinton County History Center has expanded its gift shop offerings, including the new book "Wilmington College, Celebrating 150 Years."