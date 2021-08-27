SRWW receives $30K for off-road rescue vehicle

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $30,000 to the SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS in the Sabina area for an off-road rescue vehicle. The funds will go to purchase a Polaris 4×4 off-road vehicle to provide the capabilities to take personnel and equipment to an injured or sick person who is not accessible with full-sized apparatus. From left are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon and Tony Long, and SRWW Chief Chuck Gaskins.

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $30,000 to the SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS in the Sabina area for an off-road rescue vehicle. The funds will go to purchase a Polaris 4×4 off-road vehicle to provide the capabilities to take personnel and equipment to an injured or sick person who is not accessible with full-sized apparatus. From left are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon and Tony Long, and SRWW Chief Chuck Gaskins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_srww_c.jpg The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $30,000 to the SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS in the Sabina area for an off-road rescue vehicle. The funds will go to purchase a Polaris 4×4 off-road vehicle to provide the capabilities to take personnel and equipment to an injured or sick person who is not accessible with full-sized apparatus. From left are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon and Tony Long, and SRWW Chief Chuck Gaskins. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal