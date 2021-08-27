Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Roosters, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington. Aug. 12. Critical: Knife stored between sauce bottles in grill prep cooler. Sauce bowls that wings are tossed in are changed every shift. All food contact surfaces must be changed out and washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours. In hot warmer, hot sauce was 125°F and mild sauce was 120°F. All sauces that are to be held must be held at 135°F or above to help prevent bacterial growth. In the pizza oven, tomatoes 50°F, pizza sauce 44°F. In middle prep cooler, tomatoes 50°F and thermometer read 48°F. In grill prep cooler, pickles were 43°F and tomato slices 48°F. In salad prep cooler, tomatoes were 43°F. All must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help prevent bacterial growth. Mixer and spatula stored in standing water by hot sauce, water was 83°F. All utensils stored in water must either be continuously running water or water temperature must be 135°F or above to help prevent bacterial growth and any possible cross-contamination.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 10.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 17. Follow-up. Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! There is no verification that anyone is manager certified in food safety at this facility. Note: Unable to check status of cooked pizza due to scanner not working at time of inspection. Employee was able to explain process.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 14.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington. Aug. 17. Follow-up. Two previous violations were corrected. Cabinet doors under soda machine missing and others don’t close. Door to walk-in cooler doesn’t shut properly. Note: 3-compartment sink faucet leaking badly. New license needs to be displayed. License in cabinet expired.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington. Aug. 17. Follow-up. Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! Slushie machine needs cleaning schedule for entire unit to be broken down and sanitized. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. (2nd Notice.) Floors throughout facility are dirty/stained including kitchen area. (2nd Notice.)

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington. Aug. 13. Critical: Raw egg carton stored above donut filling in walk-in cooler.

Powdered sugar, cookie crumbs, etc. missing common name label on storage container. Duct tape on sieve (equipment) Dust accumulated on fan. Grease/product accumulations on floor under equipment/shelving/racks. Wall damaged near A/C wall unit. Front door does not fully close on its own.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 17. Follow-up. Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. 121°F scoop well water temperature. Person In Charge exchanged with heated water. Utensil water must be 135°F or above. Irreversible maximum registering thermometer unavailable for use with warewash machine. Food debris and grease accumulated at cooking equipment area.

• Clinton County Senior Services, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 13. Cloth used as storage surface for scoop and lining tray in cooler. Storage surfaces must be non-absorbent and capable of being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Latex gloves used in kitchen. latex gloves are not permitted to be used to prevent allergies. New dishwasher installed. Equipment must be approved by Health District and other appropriate agencies (plumbing, building, fire department, etc.).

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington. Aug. 17. Follow-up. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Seal on door of pizza prep cooler is damaged (middle door).

• Wilmington Veterans Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Aug. 16. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Quick Stop, 520 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington. Aug. 16. Coffee maker currently disconnected. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington. Aug. 12. Muffins available for self-dispensing by consumer are missing label info in plain view or easy access by consumer. Please update ingredient info binder.

