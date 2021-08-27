Clinton County Quilters 2021 Quilt Show & Raffle set for Corn Festival

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Quilters, quilt guild, will hold its annual quilt show at the Clinton County Corn Festival Sept. 10-12 at the fairgrounds in Wilmington.

Admission to the festival is $4; the quilt show is included with admission..

The show theme this year is “Winter Wonderland.” Two beautiful theme quilts, made by guild members, will be raffled off.

The “Snowflake” quilt is 95”x95” and the “Tree” wall hanging quilt, is 48×32.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Tickets may be purchased from any member prior to the festival or at the show. Drawing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12. Winners need not be present. Raffle quilts will be on display at the show.

Youth quilt entries will be critiqued at the show around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Quilts of Valor, made by members, are displayed at the show. These quilts will be donated and then presented to the veterans in our area.

Daily demonstrations will take place at the show on different quilting and piecing techniques.

The Bee Hive Shop, in the quilt building, will have handmade items, quilting books, fabrics and much more, for sale.

In the back of the show, members will be working on quilts that will be donated to local charities or families losing their homes to fire.

The show will be open throughout the festival — stop by and see the beautiful quilts on display, vote for your favorite quilt, watch demonstrations, shop at the Bee Hive, purchase raffle tickets and speak with members if you’re interested in becoming a guild member.

Each of these “Winter Wonderland” quilts will be raffled off. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_composite-quilts.jpg Each of these “Winter Wonderland” quilts will be raffled off. Submitted photos