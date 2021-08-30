George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR welcomes new members

The August meeting of George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR was recently held at the Clinton County History Center.

Regent Leslie Holmes welcomed all in attendance and thanked the hostesses Barbara Scarboro and Mary Alice McConnell. Three new members — Sharon Boatman, Molly Boatman and Shelby Boatman — received their oath of membership and were welcomed into the chapter.

Chapter members who attended the Fall Fun Fair in Columbus over the weekend shared their observations including meeting Denise Doring Van Buren, President-General of the National Society, who shared a video of the restoration taking place in Constitution Hall in Washington, D. C. during the Covid shutdown.

Conservation chairperson Linda Hamilton shared with the chapter about throwing away less food to help the environment.

The chapter will continue to sponsor the American History Essay contest which is open to all students in grades 5-8. The topic for this year’s contest is: “November 11. 2021, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Imagine that you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. You and your family attended the November 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D. C. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation?” For more information, email fbkanyuck@hotmail.com

The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has announced a new writing contest, “Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest”, open to all 9th-12th grade students. All grades will be judged together. Information will be sent to all county schools soon.

In the American Indian Minute Carol Darnell told of the finding of unmarked graves at Indian boarding schools in Canada.

The program for the meeting was “Female American Indian Patriots” written by Nancy Welty Ross from the Bernardo de Galvez Chapter, Texas and presented by Leslie Holmes. Polly Cooper, an Oneida Indian helped the troops at Valley Forge while Nancy Ward a Cherokee helped to bring peace between the Cherokee and the North Carolina militia freeing the militia to join the Continental soldiers for the last stages of the Revolutionary War.

The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. An email will go out for luncheon reservations in early September.

Registrar Frances Sharp welcomes new members Sharon Boatman, Molly Boatman and Shelby Boatman with Chaplain Barbara Scarboro. George Clinton members meet the President General of NSDAR at the Ohio Society Fall Fun Fair held in Columbus. Shown are Frances Sharp, Leslie Holmes, Denise Doring Van Buren, Linda Barkey, Claire Ropp and Susan Henry.