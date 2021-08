EMS crews and CareFlight were called to a head-on crash between a flatbed crane truck and an SUV at SR 134 and Farmers Road near Martinsville at around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV was reported to be entrapped but alert; that driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

The crash was still be cleaned up at 2:55 p.m. due to a small diesel fuel leak.

No other information was immediately available.