CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Mount Orab male for alleged theft and receiving stolen property at 10:36 a.m. on August 24. According to the report, a 2007 maroon Chevy Uplander was reported stolen from Clermont County and was recovered around East Dalton Street and U.S. 68 South in Union Township. The same male suspect was charged with alleged failure to comply and criminal damaging/endangering after leading authorities on a pursuit. According to the report, the suspect had allegedly stolen a work truck and damaged a mailbox of a North Broadway Street residence in Midland.

• Deputies arrested a 43-year-old Martinville male for alleged domestic violence on August 27. According to the report, the female victim told deputies her boyfriend “grabbed her by the neck and choked her during an argument today leaving a mark on her neck.” The suspect was arrested and held without bond at the Clinton County Adult Detention Facility. The incident took place at the victim’s residence in Martinsville.

• Deputies arrested a female subject for alleged trespassing at 10:31 a.m. on August 29 at a business on State Route 73 West in Chester Township. The report indicates the suspect had been previuosly trespassed from the business.

• At 10:59 a.m. on August 24, a 31-year-old Hillsboro female reported a 33-year-old Martinsville male spat in her face. The alleged incident took place at a Florence Avenue residence in Martinsville.

• At 3:09 p.m. on August 25, a Clarksville male reported $16,800 was stolen from him. An acquaintance of the victim was indicated as the suspect.

• At 7:40 p.m. on August 22, deputies were responded to the 400 block of North Broadway Street in Blanchester for a report of criminal damages. According to the report, a Dodge Dakota had $1,500 worth of damage done to it. An acquaintance of the victim is indicated as a suspect.

• At 11:27 p.m. on August 27, deputies responded to the 100 block of Oakland Meadows Boulevard in Chester Township for a disturbance. According to the report, while on the scene a female subject reported her vehicle had been damaged. The vehicle, a gray Toyota Corolla, had $500 worth of damage. The report indicates alcohol may have been involved.

