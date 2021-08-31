Head-on collision Monday injured 2

WILMINGTON — A driver was transported via CareFlight after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Clinton County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to Farmers Road and State Route 134 near Highland County, on the report of a two-vehicle accident at 1:08 p.m.

Sgt. Chad Smith of the Highway Patrol Wilmington Post told the News Journal a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 46-year-old Nicole Stover of Camden, was traveling south on SR 134. Stover went left-of-center, according to Smith, and struck an International drilling rig semi-truck heading north on 134, driven by 50-year-old David Gregory of Lynchburg.

Smith advised Stover was responsive but had to be extracted from the vehicle and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Gregory had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Both vehicles had heavy contact damage and needed to be towed. The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.; there has been a diesel fuel leak

The case is still under investigation, according to Smith, who also advised that drugs or alcohol are not a factor.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

