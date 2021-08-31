Caesar Creek Park bluegrass event set for Sept. 18

The Caesar Creek Collaborative’s (CCC) Pickin’ at the Park – Bluegrass Music Event will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. to dusk. This event is free and open to the public.

Food trucks, music and fun for the entire family will be available, stated a media release. It will be held at the Caesar Creek State Park beach area.

Local agricultural producers are especially invited to participate to learn how area soil and water conservation districts can assist you in achieving farm production goals in the Caesar Creek watershed area.

The CCC’s mission is to improve and protect the water and soil quality in the Caesar Creek Lake and surrounding watershed. It has members from local non-profits, governmental agencies, universities and colleges, local citizens, agricultural producers and other interested persons from southwest Ohio.

Representatives of these CCC members will be on hand with displays and activities.

The Pickin’ At the Park – Bluegrass Music Event is sponsored by the following partners: Civil and Environmental Consultants Inc., Little Miami Conservancy, Little Miami Watershed Network, Nature Center Association of Caesar Creek, and The Nature Conservancy.