COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, Sept. 2

• Economic Network Alliance meeting: Wilmington College officials will provide a start-of-school update in presenting the program at this month’s meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Hampton Inn. Against a backdrop of the College’s 150th anniversary, those in attendance will gain insight into WC’s new academic programs, COVID protocols, athletics, and have an opportunity to meet new President Trevor Bates. Open to the public; co-sponsored by the Wilmington/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and County Regional Planning Commission.

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group, at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 discussing “The Engineer’s Wife” by Tracey Enerson Wood. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members welcome. For more infor, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

• Laurel Oaks Career Campus open house for the public 3:30-5:30 p.m. with 4:30 ribbon-cutting Sept. 8 to debut the completion of the two-year renovation and expansion project at 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington.

• Community blood drive held monthly by CMH Regional Health System, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 610 W. Main St., Wilmington. Appointments encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Sept. 10-12

• Clinton County Corn Festival returns Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12 at the fairgrounds featuring lots of great food and fun-filled family activities, including the wacky Corn Olympics — this year’s theme is “M*A*S*H.” The Saturday night concert features Johnny Lawless followed by Little Texas (free with your Corn Fest admission). For more info, visit the Facebook page, “Clinton County Corn Festival.”

Friday, Sept. 17

• Laine Hardy free outdoor concert, 7 p.m. on Main St. (note this location) in downtown Wilmington; part of the Wilmington College 150th celebration.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• 4th Annual Art & Soul Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 on Sugartree Street in Wilmington. Free. Spend the day shopping, eating and enjoying demonstrations by local artists and makers of all kinds — dancers, musicians, painters, woodworkers, crafters, glass artists, jewelry makers, quilters, upcycled clothes designers, photographers and more.

• Reverse Raffle to benefit PAWS Humane Society 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18 hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. Jackpot can get up to $2,000; only 250 tickets will be sold; first raffle draw 7 p.m. A $25 minimum donation includes one raffle entry and dinner; non-ticket holders can pay $10 door fee for dinner and events.

• Electronics recycling event hosted by the Clinton County Foundation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Job and Family Services parking lot, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington. Register for an appointment time to drop off “retired” electronic devices. Registration is limited; set an appointment soon at www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org (which also has a list of items that can/can’t be accepted) or the registration link is on the Foundation’s Facebook page.