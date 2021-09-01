WPD: Two pursuits in one morning — one suspect caught, one at-large

WILMINGTON — One suspect was apprehended and one remains at large after separate pursuits on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Neil Rager of the Wilmington Police Department told the News Journal that officers arrested Charles Barber, 36, after a foot pursuit after 9 a.m. near Locust and Wood streets.

According to Rager, an officer spotted Barber behind Swindler & Sons Florist and discovered there was a warrant for his arrest. Rager advised the warrant was for failing to appear on an old charge.

The pursuit included the area behind Domino’s Pizza and onto Wood Street, where Barber would be eventually apprehended.

Around the same time, police received a call of a subject riding a stolen bicycle. The suspect let police on a chase behind the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, onto the wrong way of Main Street, and into the parking lot of BrightView on West Main Street.

The suspect ditched the bike and escaped on foot. The suspect remains at-large and with an active warrant. The bicycle — reported stolen in July — was returned to the victim.

