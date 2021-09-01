Wilmington Garden Club announces Beautification Awards winners

WILMINGTON — Community Beautification Awards were recently presented by the Wilmington Garden Club.

Winner of the 2021 Residential Award is Julie Blackburn of 2476 Wayne Road. Julie previously worked at Moore’s Garden Center and has created a beautiful display of petunias. She used her favorite, called Proven Winner Vista Bubble Gum Pink.

In addition, although it can’t be viewed from the street, her back yard is beautifully landscaped and backs up to a lake.

The Garden Club chose Rome Jewelers for this year’s Commercial Award.

For more information on the Club please contact President, Ann Kuehn at 513-800-7663.

Julie Blackburn won the Residential Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_garden-club-1.jpg Julie Blackburn won the Residential Award. Rome Jewelers won the Commercial Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_rome-jewelers.jpg Rome Jewelers won the Commercial Award. Submitted photos