Clinton County Community Action sets Summer Crisis Program, new office procedures

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action will once again help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer months. The program runs from July 1, 2021 until Sept. 30.

“This year, we’ve extended the length of the program and expanded eligibility requirements so we can help more Ohioans during this health crisis,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency said. “We’re working with Clinton County Community Action every day to help Ohioans in need. “

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with a member (60 years or older), households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, establishing new service on electric bill or require air conditioning and/or fan. You may qualify if your monthly household size/gross income is: 1- $1,878; 2- $2,540; 3- $3,203; 4- $3,865; and 5- $4,527.

Applicant will need to bring the following documents with them:

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members. If self-employed or seasonal you will need to bring the past 12 months income and complete copy of most recent IRS taxes filed. If you have no income please contact the office for further instructions.

• Copies of current heating and electric bills.

• Social Security cards for all household members. Birth certificates, voter registrations, passports or DD-214 will also be accepted as long as Social Security numbers are provided.

• Photo ID of applicant.

• Proof of Disability if applicable

Summer Crisis Program (SCP), Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) applications are processed 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further information please contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 during these hours.

CCCA new office procedures

For anyone interested in the SCP, HEAP or PIPP program you should follow the steps below:

1. Come to Community Action Building (789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177)

2. You will take a number from the red counter located on the grey pole on the porch, return to your vehicle and call 937-382-8365 to speak with an Intake Worker who will provide further instructions.

3. You will need to watch the digital number box located in the window on the right side of front door to see when it’s your turn. Once your number shows up you will come to the door and an Intake Staff member will greet you.

4. Once you’re at the office you will remain seated at the Intake Staff’s desk until the application is complete.

Office changes until further notice:

1. Only 1 person will be allowed in the office to complete the application.

2. No children will be allowed in the office; please make prior child care arrangements.

3. No public restrooms.

4. Each person entering the office will be required to wear a mask.

5. Each person entering the office will have their temperature taken.

6. Each person will be required to use the sanitizer provided before entering the office.

You will also notice a change in the environment as we are practicing social distancing in the office. There will only be 3 applicants in the office at one time with only 1 at each Intake Staff desks. We ask that if you’re sick you, do not come; call us and we will try to make other arrangements to complete the application.