Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna. Aug. 19. Critical: In walk-in cooler, the grinder and meat saw were dirty; meat residue left on both from yesterday. Employee told me that they clean them before starting new product next day. All food contact surfaces must be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after use. Green beans in hot holding unit were 129°F (Must be kept hot at 135°F or above.) In pizza prep cooler, chicken was 43°F, black olives 43°F and mushrooms 43°F. Iced coffee drink in dispenser on counter was 51-57°F and thermometer read 53°F (all must be kept cold at 41°F or below). In the deli cooler, no lunchmeat or cheeses were dated. None of the pre-made salads were dated. Large package of cream cheese not dated. In pizza prep cooler, there were undated packages of pepperoni, gravy, cheese, bacon and cucumbers. In walk-in cooler, big containers of sandwich spread and cole slaw were not dated. Container of potato salad in white bowl not dated. Containers of chicken marinating not dated. In back cooler unit, 1-1/2 gallon of orange juice dated sell by July 22. Containers of dill dip dated June 3, and a half-gallon of milk dated Aug. 17.

Handwashing sink behind pizza prep had no hand soap, and handwashing sink by walk-in had no paper towels. There are gnats by the pop machine, by the mop sink and by 3-compartment sink. In the walk-in cooler there is water all over the floor. Employee said that during hard rains, cooler will flood. All facilities must be maintained to protect all food products from possible contamination. No employee wearing hair restraint. Towels are under boxes in walk-in cooler. Towels on counter by deep fryer. Towels on counter by hand sink. Towels must be used as wiping cloths only and stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Meat slicer covered with plastic by 3-compartment sink had debris all over outside the plastic. All non-food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. If not using slicer, remove from facility. Floors dirty throughout kitchen, especially along back wall and under 3-compartment sink. Wall behind 3-compartment meat sink is dirty and there is black residue along caulking behind sink.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 16.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina. Aug. 18. Follow-up. Critical: Meatballs in warmer were 109-125°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). (4th Notice)

There is ice accumulation in walk-in freezer on shelving units and boxes. (4th Notice) The light in the warming unit had duct tape over wiring nuts and wiring from equipment. (4th Notice) No employee has food service manager certification. (4th Notice)

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 1.

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington. Aug. 18. Prep sink in back are leaking. Cooler in front of saute/boil has water in bottom of unit. Lid coming apart on prep cooler in front of grill. Seal coming off around hood over dishwasher. Juice cooler behind bar has water in bottom of unit.

• Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Aug. 18. Wall along front of dish machine has some black residue. Floors in kitchen are cracked and some broken tiles.

• Kim’s Classic Diner, 303 W. Washington St., Sabina. Aug. 18. Pre-licensing. Everything looks good. Ready to open! License issued.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 18. Cappuccino dispensing containers missing name labels.

